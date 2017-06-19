Ant McPartlin wished speedy recovery as presenter enters rehab

Ant McPartlin’s TV bosses have wished him a “speedy recovery” after the star checked into rehab amid his battle with depression, alcohol and substance abuse.

The Britain’s Got Talent, Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! co-host, 41, is expected to remain in a facility for up to two months.

Ant and Dec
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

An ITV spokesman said: “We are sending Ant our very best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

McPartlin’s wife, make-up artist Lisa Armstrong, said she is relieved her TV star husband is getting support.

Stars also sent their best wishes, with former I’m A Celebrity contestant Myleene Klass tweeting: “Sending love to you both xxx.”

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong (Ian West/PA)
Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong (Ian West/PA)

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor? wrote: “Lots of love to you both. You’re going to help a lot of people by being honest. Important stuff. Sending strength your way. Xxx.”

Dame Kelly Holmes said: “As I say at every speech I do, we are all human! Best wishes to Ant. You will come back stronger, your fans love you #itsgoodtotalk.”

McPartlin’s presenting partner Declan Donnelly also thanked fans for their messages.

McPartlin has said he feels he has “let people down”, but wanted to speak out about his issues to help others.

He told The Sun On Sunday: “I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry.

“I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time.

Ant McPartlin (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ant McPartlin’s problems reportedly stemmed from failed surgery (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I’ve spoken out because I think it’s important that people ask for help if they’re going through a rough time and get the proper treatment to help their recovery.”

His problems reportedly stemmed from failed knee surgery two years ago.

With an ongoing knee complication, the presenter is said to have started taking prescription drugs to cope with the pain.

TV presenters Ant and Dec after they were presented with OBEs by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London. Photo credit should read: John Stillwell/PA Wire
Ant and Dec after they were presented with OBEs (John Stillwell/PA)

A source said alcohol has also become a cause for concern among friends of the presenter, and the former Byker Grove star’s busy work schedule is reported to have been an additional factor in his battle with anxiety.

Ant and Dec have won the TV presenter gong at the National Television Awards for 16 consecutive years.

Last year, the Geordie twosome were made OBEs in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for their services to broadcasting and entertainment.
