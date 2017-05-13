Ant and Dec's golden buzzer act on BGT really has viewers divided

Tonight’s episode of Britain’s Got Talent saw Ant and Dec press their golden buzzer for comical magician Matt Edwards.

Ant told Matt and the judges he decided to send him straight through to the live shows because he “thought he was going to pee” himself.

(Screengrab/ITV)

However, not everyone watching along at home was in agreement with their decision.

Well I think Britain ran out of talent several years ago I'm afraid! #BGT — Matt (@MattCx90) May 13, 2017

Britains got talent is a shambles 😂😂😂. Whys this bloke got a golden buzzer cause he did a shot of tequila and threw some salt on the floor — Sam Launay (@SamuelJLaunay) May 13, 2017

But there were also many supporters, especially because they could see how much it meant to the 34-year-old.

AWRRHHH ANT AND DEC PRESSING THE GOLDEN BUZZER MADE HIM SOSOO HAPPY OMG MY HEART!! @antanddec #BritainsGotTalent — fatima👑. (@fatszsellitto) May 13, 2017

Matt Edwards was brilliant. Love the old school comedy with the magic. #GoldenBuzzer #BGT pic.twitter.com/jNA1gVDl9a — Jon Woodcock (@woodsymalone) May 13, 2017

Matt, you are fricking hysterical 😄😄 thank god he saved the show #bgt — Leighannedouglas🦄 (@TinyPurplePug) May 13, 2017

If Matt Edwards audition didn't have you in stitches then you need to watch again. He was hilarious #BritainsGotTalent #bgt — MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) May 13, 2017

Congrats to lee Evans or should say Matt Edward for Gold buzzer well deserved 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#BGT — Alan Finn (@AlanFinn16) May 13, 2017

Matt is the fourth golden buzzer act to be chosen, following on from teenage singer Sarah Ikumu (Simon’s choice), dance group Just Us (Alesha’s choice) and comedian Daliso Chaponda (Amanda’s choice).