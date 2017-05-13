Ant and Dec's golden buzzer act on BGT really has viewers divided

Tonight’s episode of Britain’s Got Talent saw Ant and Dec press their golden buzzer for comical magician Matt Edwards.

Ant told Matt and the judges he decided to send him straight through to the live shows because he “thought he was going to pee” himself.

However, not everyone watching along at home was in agreement with their decision.

But there were also many supporters, especially because they could see how much it meant to the 34-year-old.

Matt is the fourth golden buzzer act to be chosen, following on from teenage singer Sarah Ikumu (Simon’s choice), dance group Just Us (Alesha’s choice) and comedian Daliso Chaponda (Amanda’s choice).
