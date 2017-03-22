Ant and Dec 'would love' Adele to appear on Saturday Night Takeaway

TV’s Ant and Dec have said they would love to see singer Adele make a guest appearance on their Saturday Night Takeaway show.

The pair revealed their dream for the prime time programme as it picked up the prize for best entertainment at the RTS Awards in central London on Tuesday night.

As the pair accepted the award, presented by incoming Great British Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig, they told reporters: “Adele – we’ve never quite made it work because of all her tours and albums and stuff, but we could have a lot of fun with her. If you all put the pressure on from your end and we put the pressure on from our end, maybe we can make it happen.”

Ant and Dec (©ITV Plc)

The duo, who have won fans on shows they have presented across channels, said they would stay in the job for “as long as people are watching”.

They continued: “We always try to make the show a special treat every week so we are really thrilled to be recognised with this award.”

Meanwhile, Grayson Perry picked up both best presenter and best arts programme prizes for his Channel 4 show Grayson Perry All Man. “In your face, David Attenborough!” he joked.

Grayson Perry (Ian West/PA)

Speaking of the show, which saw him explore the modern view of masculinity, he said: “The conversations I had with people on the streets are really what we want to be talking about now, and that’s why I feel like I’m doing the right thing.”

“Good television should have that water cooler effect of starting conversations – I have had taxi drivers talk to me about it and that’s lovely.

“It’s not my day job so I feel pretty good that I’ve just wandered unexpectedly into television and we’ve struck a nerve. But I think it would alter my relationship with television if I went full time – I quite like being the artist who just rocks up in front of the camera, so I don’t get too up myself.”

The soap and continuing drama award was claimed by Emmerdale, with its producer Iain MacLeod saying the show was finally receiving “the recognition it deserves”.

BBC Three, which recently became an online only service, won the channel of the year award, while Sophie Okonedo and Robbie Coltrane were named best actors.

Julie Walters (Ian West/PA)

Harry Potter star Julie Walters, 67, picked up a lifetime achievement award recognising her career across film and television genres that has already spanned more than 40 years. After joking that it was the “old people’s award”, she said: “It’s absolutely gorgeous, I’m thrilled.

“I always get excited at things like this, being surrounded by people I know, I’m like a Jack Russell dog.”

Her busy timetable this year includes work on the new Mary Poppins film, a second Paddington movie and a documentary on train lines around Britain’s coastlines.

She dismissed rumours that she had her eye on a role in Coronation Street, but confessed she loved watching the ITV soap.