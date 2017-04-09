Ant and Dec recruit Cat Deeley for SM:TV anniversary revival

Ant and Dec are planning an SM:TV reunion with former co-presenter Cat Deeley.

The trio were back together on Saturday night when the Geordie duo broadcast the last in the series of Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway live from Disney World, Florida.

Cat appeared as a special guest and promised an SM:TV 20th anniversary special.

Cat Deeley was Maskface (Ian West/PA)

In the ITV entertainment show’s segment The Missing Crown Jewels, Cat was revealed as the mystery villain Maskface.

She made reference to working with Ant and Dec on children’s TV for the programme which ran from 1998 to 2003.

As she was unmasked in the mini-drama, Cat said: “After SM:TV Live Ant and Dec went on to become household names and forgot all about me. So I moved out to LA, got a job hosting a prime-time entertainment show and got five Emmy nominations.

Ant and Dec broadcast from Disney World (ITV)

“All I ever wanted was to be recognised at home so I took matters into my own hands and stole the Crown Jewels, now I just need to sit on the throne.”

When Cat came out on stage at Disney World they reminisced about working together.

Dec said: “This was the first time the three of us have kind of worked together since SM:TV Live, since we kind of broke up then. We had some great times didn’t we on Saturday morning?”

The SM:TV crew with Emma Bunton (William Conran/PA)

Ant said: “Now Cat, that will be 20 years next year, we were talking, we should do a 20 year reunion next year. Shall we do it? Shall we do a one off?”

Cat said: “But would we be rubbish now?”

Dec joked: “We were rubbish then.”

She replied: “Okay, yeah let’s do it.”

Ant and Dec took a plane load of viewers to Disney World (David Parry/PA)

The episode saw Ant and Dec travel to the Florida theme park with a plane load of viewers who had won places on the holiday during the series. Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern were also on presenting duties.

They were joined by actress Christina Ricci as the celebrity announcer and singer CeeLo Green, who led the sing-a-long section that challenges viewers to fill in missing words from a song.