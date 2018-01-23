Ant and Dec, Paul O’Grady and Gogglebox among winners at the UK National Television Awards

Ant and Dec won three prizes at the National Television Awards while there were also wins for Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon, Emmerdale and Gogglebox.

Here are all the winners from one of the biggest night’s in TV

Challenge Show: I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

Ant and Dec (Matt Crossick/PA)

Factual Entertainment: Gogglebox

Serial Drama Performance: Lucy Fallon

Lucy Fallon (Ian West/PA)

TV Judge: David Walliams

Drama performance: Suranne Jones

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award: Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Crime Drama: Broadchurch

The cast of Broadchurch (Ian West/PA)

Impact Award: Blue Planet

Sir David Attenborough (Ian West/PA)

Daytime: This Morning

Newcomer: Danny Walters

TV presenter: Ant and Dec

Comedy Show: Peter Kay’s Car Share

Special Recognition: Paul O’Grady

Suranne Jones (Ian West/PA)

Drama Programme: Doctor Foster

Talent Show: Strictly Come Dancing

Serial Drama: Emmerdale

- PA