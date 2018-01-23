Ant and Dec, Paul O’Grady and Gogglebox among winners at the UK National Television Awards
Ant and Dec won three prizes at the National Television Awards while there were also wins for Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon, Emmerdale and Gogglebox.
Here are all the winners from one of the biggest night’s in TV
Challenge Show: I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!
Factual Entertainment: Gogglebox
Serial Drama Performance: Lucy Fallon
TV Judge: David Walliams
Drama performance: Suranne Jones
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award: Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Crime Drama: Broadchurch
Impact Award: Blue Planet
Daytime: This Morning
Newcomer: Danny Walters
TV presenter: Ant and Dec
Comedy Show: Peter Kay’s Car Share
Special Recognition: Paul O’Grady
Drama Programme: Doctor Foster
Talent Show: Strictly Come Dancing
Serial Drama: Emmerdale
- PA
