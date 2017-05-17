Ant and Dec are out and about in Kildare
It’s that time of year when students all over the country are confined to libraries and study halls cramming for those final exams.
Well, apart for those students in NUI Maynooth who yesterday were treated to a visit from everyone’s favourite duo, Ant and Dec.
Just seen my two fave celebs in college, exam season isn't the worst @antanddec pic.twitter.com/rDGICp6cRt— laura (@IsMiseLaura) May 16, 2017
Yup, Ant and Dec just casually out and about in Kildare.
The reason behind why they were at the location is unknown but it’s highly rumoured that they were filming scenes for an upcoming episode of Britain's Got Talent.
While out and about on campus, they took selfies with what looks like, the entire student body.
Now that's one way to deal with that exam stress.
