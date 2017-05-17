Ant and Dec are out and about in Kildare

It’s that time of year when students all over the country are confined to libraries and study halls cramming for those final exams.

Well, apart for those students in NUI Maynooth who yesterday were treated to a visit from everyone’s favourite duo, Ant and Dec.

Just seen my two fave celebs in college, exam season isn't the worst @antanddec pic.twitter.com/rDGICp6cRt — laura (@IsMiseLaura) May 16, 2017

Yup, Ant and Dec just casually out and about in Kildare.

The reason behind why they were at the location is unknown but it’s highly rumoured that they were filming scenes for an upcoming episode of Britain's Got Talent.

While out and about on campus, they took selfies with what looks like, the entire student body.

Few beers few mates 🍻 A post shared by Owen Jones (@owenjones99) on May 16, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

I'm a final year student... get me out of here!!! #procrastination @antanddecofficial A post shared by @niamhieoconnor on May 16, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Incase you didn't know Ant & Dec were in Maynooth #lifemade #parentsareproud #myfavhalf A post shared by Clare Jane Campbell (@campbell_clare) on May 16, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

WHAT A DAY 😍😁 #AntandDec A post shared by L e o n n a C o n d r o n 🌻 (@leonnacondron) on May 16, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

Really don't know what just happened but ya know got to meet Ant and Dec today no biggie 😎 A post shared by Zoe Shannon (@zoe_shannon101) on May 16, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

Now that's one way to deal with that exam stress.