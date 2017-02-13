'Another basal cell carcinoma': Hugh Jackman has sixth skin cancer removed

Australian actor Hugh Jackman has had his sixth skin cancer removed.

The X-Men star posted a photograph on Instagram, showing him with a plaster across his nose.

Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

He told his 9.7 million followers: “Another basal cell carcinoma.

“Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well.

“Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear!”

Hugh, 48, warned people to protect themselves from the sun, adding the hashtag “#wearsunscreen”.

The father-of-two had his first skin cancer removed in 2013 after his actress wife Deborra-Lee Furness suggested he should get a mole on his nose checked.

Hugh Jackman (Ian West/PA)

He wrote on social media at the time: “Deb said to get the mark on my nose checked. Boy, was she right!

“I had a Basal Cell Carcinoma. Please don’t be foolish like me. Get yourself checked. And USE sunscreen!!!”

The star’s fifth skin cancer was removed in February last year.