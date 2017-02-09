Another award for Ruth Negga with 'Oscar Wilde' honour

Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga is set to receive another award for her role in Loving.

Negga will be honored at the US-Ireland Alliance’s Oscar Wilde Awards on February 23 hosted by J.J. Abrams in Santa Monica.

The actress, who grew up in Limerick, will be honored along with Caitriona Balfe, Glen Hansard, Zachary Quinto, and Martin Short. Abrams will MC alongside presenters Chris Pine and Catherine O’Hara.

For her role in Loving, Negga has received Academy Award, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations.

The film follows Mildred and Richard Loving, the couple behind the pivotal 1967 civil rights case, Loving v. Virginia.

Loving v. Virginia became a landmark victory in the Supreme Court, as well as an important step forward in the Civil Rights battle.

The US-Ireland Alliance hosted several advance screenings of Loving, including one attended by Negga in Beverly Hills.

"We’re thrilled to honor Ruth," said Alliance founder Trina Vargo. "I watched the film several times at our various screenings and found new subtleties with each viewing.

"The brilliance of Ruth’s performance lies in the nuances. It’s a role that requires the conveyance of emotion as much through a look as through dialogue."