Anne Hathaway pens emotional tribute to Rachel Getting Married director Jonathan Demme

Anne Hathaway has paid tribute to Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme following his death at the age of 73.

The actress, who starred in Demme’s 2008 drama Rachel Getting Married for which she received an Oscar nomination, penned an emotional message to the director on Instagram.

The actress wrote: “Dearest JD, In this moment when words fail me, I am so grateful to the light which lets me see you everywhere, in everything.”

“Thank you for cracking open the heart which is now breaking (it’s always worth it).

“My favorite rebel angel… I love you forever.”

She ended the moving note with the words “See you later x”.

Demme’s publicist confirmed the film-maker died at his Manhattan apartment on Wednesday morning surrounded by his wife Joanne Howard and three children.