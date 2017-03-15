Anne Hathaway: I need my husband, his love changed me

Actress Anne Hathaway said she looks to her husband to allow to her feel comfortable in the world, and that his love has “changed” her.

The Oscar winner, 34, said that while women do not “need anybody” in today’s society, she does rely heavily on her spouse Adam Shulman.

Praising her partner in an interview with America’s Elle magazine, Anne said: “He changed my ability to be in the world comfortably.

Anne Hathaway (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I think the accepted narrative now is that we, as women, don’t need anybody. But I need my husband.

“His unique and specific love has changed me.”

Anne has been married to actor and producer Adam since 2012, and last year the pair welcomed their first child together, a son called Jonathan.

In the interview, Anne also took aim at Hollywood for not being a “place of equality”.

The Devil Wears Prada star said: “Hollywood is not a place of equality. I don’t say that with anger or judgment; it’s a statistical fact.”

Referencing her new film, the female-led Ocean’s Eight, she said: “And even though I’ve been in some female-centric films, I’ve never been in a film like this. It just kind of makes you aware of the ways you sort of unconsciously change yourself to fit certain scenarios.

“It’s not better or worse… Or right or wrong, but there are certain things you understand about one another because of experiences you have in common.

“It’s probably easy for men to take that for granted. Just being on a set where I’m the one who possesses that ease is really something. It’s a nice alternative narrative.”