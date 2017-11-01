Anna Windass to be arrested in dramatic Corrie plot?

Anna Windass’s Corrie exit storyline may have been revealed as pictures appear to show her being arrested.

Actress Debbie Rush is leaving the ITV soap after playing Anna for almost a decade, but her departure plot has been under wraps.

Viewers have already seen evil Pat Phelan (Connor McIntyre) attempt to frame her for pushing Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) off a ladder.

COMING UP AT 7.30 & 8.30PM. Phelan visits Seb in hospital and tells him it was Anna who pushed him. Will Seb remember the truth? #Corrie pic.twitter.com/ZSyXPRs76A — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) October 30, 2017

And now behind-the-scenes photographs from the set show a tearful Anna being led away by police officers.

As Phelan’s reign of terror over the cobbles continues, fans have been speculating that he will orchestrate Anna’s demise.

Many viewers have predicted she will end up behind bars.

“Maybe Anna will get sent to prison as part of her exit? I bet Phelan will find a way for it to happen!” wrote one person on Twitter.

Or maybe Anna will get sent to prison as part of her exit? I bet Phelan will find a way for it to happen! #Corrie — Jack Farry (@FarryMarmalade) October 30, 2017

Rush announced in July that she would be leaving Corrie this year.

A soap spokesman said at the time that there would be “plenty more drama and twists in the tale” before she left Weatherfield.