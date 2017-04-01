Anna Friel: I'd like to play a Bridget Jones-type character

Actress Anna Friel has said she would love to take on more comedy roles and dreams of starring as a “Bridget Jonesy” character.

The Golden Globe-nominated British star, who is best known for starring in TV shows Marcella, Pushing Daisies and soap Brookside, said she has had plenty of “nitty-gritty” jobs and now she is keen to do something more light-hearted.

She told the Press Association: “I think all I ever do is nitty-gritty roles, and I think – if I kept doing that all the time – I would have to do something that lightens it up, otherwise I’d go insane and become depressed.”

Anna Friel ( Matt Crossick/PA)

“I don’t know, people tell me I’m good at comedy so I’d like more opportunities to be able to do that. I’d like a kind of Bridget Jonesy character, I think. Or a Calamity Jane.”

Earlier this year, Anna joined comedians Paddy McGuinness and Keith Lemon to film a parody of hit movie Rocky in the role of Adrian, a part she relished for its comedy value.

But she is also keen to branch out into the sci-fi genre after lending her voice to an audio book version of a new part of the tale in the Alien franchise, Alien: River Of Pain.

Anna said she hopes that recent Nasa findings will inspire sci-fi writers to take a different look at a future that is more pleasing.

Anna Friel ( Matt Crossick/PA)

She said: “I’d love to explore more sci-fi. I love looking at a future that, although it may be scary, isn’t already what’s been predicted – grey and miserable.

“Nasa’s recent find of seven new earth-like planets will hopefully be food for thought for some writers.”

On the possibility of starring in a forthcoming Alien film, she said: “I don’t like to say things out loud like that because then you think, my God I’m going to jinx myself, but God yes.”

She said: “TV is my forte, I’ve had the most opportunities given to me in television and I think it’s great because you get to keep hold of that character and better it, it’s the same with theatre if you’ve got a four or five-month run. But film is beautiful because you have a beginning, middle and an end, so you know where you’re starting and where you’re going.”

Anna Friel (Ian West/PA)

For now, Anna is one of the leading stars in Audible’s Alien: River Of Pain, an adaptation of Christopher Golden’s 2014 novel for 20th Century Fox of the same name which is being released ahead of the Ridley Scott-directed blockbuster Alien: Covenant, out this summer.

It tells the story of the events that took place between the films Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986), with a particular focus on Newt, one of the main characters in the latter film.

Anna is Anne Jorden, the mother of Newt – who was played by Carrie Henn in the original film, and she said of the story: “I love that it’s about a family in pursuit of a better life and Anne’s bravery and determination to find a better existence for her and her family.”

Anna Friel stars alongside Bill Hope, Alexander Siddig and Colin Salmon in Audible’s Alien: River Of Pain. Available to pre-order now.