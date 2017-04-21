Anna Faris thanks 'rock' Chris Pratt as he gets star on Walk of Fame

Anna Faris thanked Chris Pratt for being her “rock” after the premature birth of their son as the actor was honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Jurassic World star Chris was presented with a star at the famous landmark in Los Angeles, where he was joined by actress Anna and their four-year-old son Jack.

Chris’s Guardians Of The Galaxy co-stars Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista also joined scores of fans at the event outside the historic El Capitan Theatre.

On stage, Anna paid tribute to her husband as she recalled the birth of their son Jack, who was born nine weeks premature in 2012.

1054am. Car ride! Hollywood here we come! pic.twitter.com/0HJ1QVTNg6 — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

“Some of you know Jack was born a little bit early. He wanted to come out,” she said.

“I saw a side of my husband during those times when Jack was in the NICU.

“We had all these amazing things already – a beautiful home, great careers and then this thing that tests us more than anything else comes into our lives.”

Turning to her son, Anna said: “We were so worried during that month when you wanted to come out and see the sun.

“My husband stood by me and held me and was my rock and my anchor.”

Anna also thanked Chris’s mother Kathy, sister Angie, brother Cully and his late father Daniel for helping make her husband “tough, resilient, witty and scrappy”.

“The kind of person that can make a really bad situation good or ok,” she added.

“I know if our circumstances were different, and we weren’t as fortunate to be standing here and leading our Hollywood life, that we would be happy in the woods together.”

On stage, a tearful Chris said: “It’s kind of difficult. I’m humbled and I’m grateful but I’m sure I’m worthy.”

Addressing Anna, he added: “Anna, please, I love you. You’ve given me so much.

“You gave me the greatest star in the galaxy. My little boy.

“I love him and I love you. We have bonded to make this molecule that is more important to me than air or water.

With tears of joy and pride I want to congratulate my friend @prattprattpratt who literally cemented his place in the history of Hollywood pic.twitter.com/SYQdRk7xWu — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 21, 2017

“Without it none of this means anything to me.

“You make me laugh like nobody else.

“You’re very caring. Thank you for your trust and sacrifice and for your dedication and your heart.”

Chris, who stars in new film Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2, was presented with the 2,607th star on the walk of fame.