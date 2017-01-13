Angie Best is the first CBB evictee - and everybody is fine with that

So it looks like Angie’s ‘best’ wasn’t quite good enough…

The personal trainer, and mother of fellow housemate Calum Best, was the first to be officially voted out of the Celebrity Big Brother house and, by all accounts, including her own, it was probably the best decision.

As she left the house on the live Friday night show, the 64-year-old told presenter Emma Willis: “I went in there to spend time with my son… but nine days in a bubble with all those emotions was enough. It’s time for mum to go and let them get on with it.

“I started to think to myself, ‘what am I doing here?’. I didn’t get to 64 years of age to do this.”

Asked what she thought encouraged her fellow housemates, and the general public, to cull her from the show, she put it down to her preaching about health and fitness. Her words – not ours!

And the viewers seem to agree…

In fact, some people don’t get why she even went on the show in the first place…

But there are always a few cynics about, and not everybody is convinced that she was really as pleased to be going home as she seemed…

We just can’t wait to see what will happen to Calum now his mum isn’t watching anymore!
