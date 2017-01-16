Angie Best defends her stern words about Coleen Nolan's health in the CBB house

Angie Best was eliminated from the Celebrity Big Brother last week, but not before shocking viewers as she spoke very frankly to Coleen Nolan about her weight and smoking habit.

One such awkward moment saw Angie tell Coleen that she shouldn’t smoke having seen her “family die around her”.

And she stunned viewers again on Monday as she said that that Coleen, 51, should lose weight in order to save her marriage to husband Ray Fensome, something Coleen has spoken openly about in recent months.

Coleen Nolan and Angie Best in the CBB house (Channel 5)

The reality TV star and former model, 64, faced the tempers of Coleen’s Loose Women co-stars as she appeared on the ITV daytime programme, and she made sure her point of view was heard.

Angie said, in retaliation to the suggestion from the Loose Women panellists that she had been a bit harsh to Coleen: “You girls know, Coleen is a very strong independent woman. My job is health and fitness, I’ve trained millions of people, bought so many women back, that age you start to lose your mojo and when you lose your mojo you lose your confidence, right girls?”

Asked if she had been aware of Coleen’s marital problems while in the house, Angie said that she was not but admitted that she probably would not have spoken to her any differently.

She added: “It’s her marriage problems that have caused her to lose her mojo so I had to go in and let her understand what she’s got to help herself, I’m not going to go, ‘oh baby I’m so sorry’…”

Ruth Langsford admitted it was very hard for them to watch as outsiders, seeing their friend Coleen being spoken to in such a manner, and asked Angie if their colleague really is as down as she appears on TV.

Angie said: “She is down, she is lost, but it does happen to many many women at that age. As I said to her, it’s an easy fix…”

Lisa Riley added, to a rapturous applause from the audience: “The last thing (Coleen) needs to think about is training and weight loss … it’s probably the last thing she wants to hear, lose weight!”

A lot of you asked about today's outfit! Wearing some fabulous clothes: Pants from @mintvelvet Top from @RohmirFashion ❤ pic.twitter.com/HBCJAMw5uT — Angie Best (@AngieBest) January 16, 2017

Angie said: “But… if she’d taken that on board sooner then maybe she wouldn’t have marriage problems.”

The Loose Women panellists were clearly riled with that statement, to which Angie quickly replied: “Well he said he didn’t find her attractive any more.”

Ruth pointed out that is just Coleen’s opinion, but Angie remained steadfast in her view while Lisa suggested she could have been kinder and acted in a more sisterly fashion to help her out.

To clarify I never mentioned to @NolanColeen nor @loosewomen about weight loss, getting your mojo back is all about confidence = hormones — Angie Best (@AngieBest) January 16, 2017

Angie said: “You saw that one little incident, we had so many chats together, and what she said was, ‘Ange I wish you lived closer because you could help me. I said: ‘Babes, I’m there’.”

Following her appearance, Angie wrote on Twitter: “To clarify I never mentioned to @NolanColeen nor @loosewomen about weight loss, getting your mojo back is all about confidence = hormones.”