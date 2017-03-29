Angelina Jolie took drug tests to clear her reputation during Tomb Raider filming

Angelina Jolie agreed to a drug test while shooting her 2001 Lara Croft movie to dispel rumours about her, a new book has claimed.

The revelation comes in a biography of former Paramount Pictures boss Sherry Lansing, who cast Angelina in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider when she was 24.

According to an excerpt published by The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, Sherry had concerns about the star’s stability shortly before her marriage to Billy Bob Thornton.

Angelina became known for portraying Lara in the early 2000s (Yui Mok/PA)

Director Simon West recounted that the 41-year-old mother was keen for the part, adding that she even volunteered to take daily drug tests to “prove that I’m worthy.”

The company’s president at the time, John Goldwyn, said the studio had her undergo “random drug tests”.

The book, Leading Lady, is based on the life of Sherry, who stepped down from her role as Paramount Pictures chairman and chief executive in 2005.