Angelina Jolie tells how turbulent family troubles led to Bell’s palsy

Actress Angelina Jolie has told how she developed Bell’s palsy following a turbulent year in her personal life.

The Wanted star, who famously split from her actor husband Brad Pitt last year, said that the nerve condition presented itself after family issues led her to “putting herself last”.

The 42-year-old, who also developed hypertension at the time, told Vanity Fair magazine: “Sometimes women in families put themselves last, until it manifests itself in their own health.”

Speaking of her experience with the condition, which damaged her facial nerves and caused one side of her face to droop, she said that acupuncture treatment helped her make a full recovery.

Jolie added that the stress of the last few months, which have included managing a custody dispute over her six children while juggling her Hollywood career and global charity work, have led to drier skin and more grey hairs.

But, she joked: “I can’t tell if it’s menopause or if it’s just been the year I’ve had.

“I actually feel more of a woman because I feel like I’m being smart about my choices, and I’m putting my family first, and I’m in charge of my life and my health. I think that’s what makes a woman complete.”

Amid media reports about her relationship with Pitt since their divorce, she said that the pair previously known as inseparable power couple Brangelina, still “care for each other and our family,” adding that they are both “working towards the same goal”.