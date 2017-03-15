Angelina Jolie given private tour of Buckingham Palace

Angelina Jolie has enjoyed a private tour of Buckingham Palace.

No members of the Royal Family were present for the visit, which took place on Tuesday evening.

Her son Maddox also attended, according to the Daily Mail.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Hollywood star’s visit came after she made her first appearance as guest lecturer at the London School of Economics.

Angelina spoke to postgraduate students taking the course Women, Peace and Security.

Before she gave her inaugural lecture, the UN special envoy told the Evening Standard: “I’m a little nervous, feeling butterflies.

“I hope I do well. This is very important to me.”