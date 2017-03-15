Angelina Jolie calls for more support for the 'imperfect' UN

Actress Angelina Jolie has stood up for the United Nations, saying that the “imperfect” global body needs both reform and support.

A special envoy for the UN refugee agency, she decried a “rising tide of nationalism masquerading as populism, and the re-emergence of policies encouraging fear and hatred of others” during a speech in Geneva on Wednesday.

The actress is a passionate activist for human rights (Yui Mok/PA)

Saying she was speaking as a “proud American” and “an internationalist”, Angelina said some politicians were elected “partly on the basis of dismissing international institutions and agreements”.

She did not mention US President Donald Trump.

Angelina addressed a ceremony honouring Sergio Vieira de Mello, the UN envoy to Iraq who died in a 2003 bombing attack in Baghdad.