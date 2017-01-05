Angelina claims Brad is 'terrified' of divorce details coming out

Angelina Jolie has claimed in court documents that Brad Pitt is terrified of the public learning the truth about their divorce.

In legal papers obtained by gossip site TMZ, the actress’s lawyer Laura Wasser said that Pitt was trying to “deflect from his own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties’ children”.

The documents said: “There is little doubt that he would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse.”

The couple are going through divorce proceedings (Tim Ockenden/PA)

Brad and Angelina split in September with her citing irreconcilable differences, but last month his lawyers accused her of leaking details of the custody arrangements for their six children.

They accused her of “continuing to place her own interests above those of the minor children and to disregard their privacy rights when she believes it may benefit her”.

Brad and Angelina share six children (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Brad’s lawyers added: “She apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being place in the public record.”

Angelina’s representatives have said that the claims are false and the most recent developments have shown that the court documents about their custody agreement and divorce will be sealed.