Andrew Marr showed 'inspirational determination' in stroke documentary
14/02/2017 - 23:45:44Back to Showbiz Home
Andrew Marr has been praised for his “inspirational determination” after he shared the story of his recovery from a stroke on national television.
In a BBC2 documentary titled Andrew Marr: My Brain And Me shown on Tuesday night, the journalist investigated the workings of the brain, met survivors and underwent experimental US treatment that helped him regain movement after suffering a stroke in 2013.
Stroke is one of the largest causes of disability in the UK.— BBC Two (@BBCTwo) February 14, 2017
Tonight @AndrewMarr9 tells the personal story of his own recovery. 9pm. pic.twitter.com/0esbhDZYgD
Viewers commended both Andrew himself and the documentary creators.
Fascinating and courageous programme from @AndrewMarr9 about strokes on BBC just now. The brain is complex and amazing #stroke— Jan Payne (@elymusic1) February 14, 2017
Inspiring doc from @AndrewMarr9 tonight. No quick fix on stroke recovery but his determination will surely inspire others #MyBrainAndMe— Faber & Bishopp (@faberbishopp) February 14, 2017
Best known on television for grilling the biggest names in national politics on his Sunday morning BBC programme, The Andrew Marr Show, the 57-year-old broadcaster shared both his deeply personal and humorous sides.
Finishing the hour-long documentary, he joked: “I know the BBC has a special contract that I’m to burst into tears at one point in this programme, but I can’t do it, I’m from Dundee.”
But in a heartfelt closing message to all viewers, he said: “If there’s any lesson from this, it’s worth never giving up.”
'If there's any lesson from this, it's worth never giving up'; wise words from @AndrewMarr9 to close the brilliant #MyBrainAndMe - @BBCTwo pic.twitter.com/r5Mckoj54f— Stroke Association (@TheStrokeAssoc) February 14, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here