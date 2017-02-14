Andrew Marr showed 'inspirational determination' in stroke documentary

Andrew Marr has been praised for his “inspirational determination” after he shared the story of his recovery from a stroke on national television.

In a BBC2 documentary titled Andrew Marr: My Brain And Me shown on Tuesday night, the journalist investigated the workings of the brain, met survivors and underwent experimental US treatment that helped him regain movement after suffering a stroke in 2013.

Stroke is one of the largest causes of disability in the UK.



Tonight @AndrewMarr9 tells the personal story of his own recovery. 9pm. pic.twitter.com/0esbhDZYgD — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) February 14, 2017

Viewers commended both Andrew himself and the documentary creators.

Fascinating and courageous programme from @AndrewMarr9 about strokes on BBC just now. The brain is complex and amazing #stroke — Jan Payne (@elymusic1) February 14, 2017

Inspiring doc from @AndrewMarr9 tonight. No quick fix on stroke recovery but his determination will surely inspire others #MyBrainAndMe — Faber & Bishopp (@faberbishopp) February 14, 2017

Best known on television for grilling the biggest names in national politics on his Sunday morning BBC programme, The Andrew Marr Show, the 57-year-old broadcaster shared both his deeply personal and humorous sides.

Finishing the hour-long documentary, he joked: “I know the BBC has a special contract that I’m to burst into tears at one point in this programme, but I can’t do it, I’m from Dundee.”

But in a heartfelt closing message to all viewers, he said: “If there’s any lesson from this, it’s worth never giving up.”