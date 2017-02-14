Andrew Marr showed 'inspirational determination' in stroke documentary

Back to Showbiz Home

Andrew Marr has been praised for his “inspirational determination” after he shared the story of his recovery from a stroke on national television.

In a BBC2 documentary titled Andrew Marr: My Brain And Me shown on Tuesday night, the journalist investigated the workings of the brain, met survivors and underwent experimental US treatment that helped him regain movement after suffering a stroke in 2013.

Viewers commended both Andrew himself and the documentary creators.

Best known on television for grilling the biggest names in national politics on his Sunday morning BBC programme, The Andrew Marr Show, the 57-year-old broadcaster shared both his deeply personal and humorous sides.

Finishing the hour-long documentary, he joked: “I know the BBC has a special contract that I’m to burst into tears at one point in this programme, but I can’t do it, I’m from Dundee.”

But in a heartfelt closing message to all viewers, he said: “If there’s any lesson from this, it’s worth never giving up.”
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Andrew Marr, BBC2, My brain and mr

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz