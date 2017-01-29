Andrew Garfield, Naomie Harris and Dev Patel among stars up for SAG Awards

Oscar nominees Andrew Garfield, Dev Patel and Naomie Harris are among a host of stars hoping for success at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles is seen as a key indicator of who will fare well at the Academy Awards next month.

Powerful drama Manchester By The Sea leads the way with four nominations, while musical La La Land – which earned a record equalling 14 Oscar nods – is up for two awards.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown could make history by becoming the youngest ever SAG Award winner after she was nominated for best actress in a TV drama.

Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven in Stranger Things (Netflix)

The 12-year-old, who plays a girl with psychokinetic abilities in the Netflix show, is up against fellow Britons Claire Foy and Thandie Newton and her Stranger Things co-star Winona Ryder.

Golden Globe winner Claire is nominated for her portrayal of the Queen in Netflix drama The Crown, while Thandie has been recognised for her performance as a life-like robot in HBO show Westworld.

Andrew received a best actor nod for his role as real-life army medic Desmond Doss in Mel Gibson’s Second World War drama Hacksaw Ridge.

James Bond star Naomie is nominated for the best supporting actress award after playing a crack addict in coming-of-age drama Moonlight.

Claire Foy (Ian West/PA)

Dev earned a best supporting actor nomination for his performance in Lion, the true story of Saroo Brierley, a young Indian boy who was separated from his family and adopted in Australia.

The Slumdog Millionaire star will compete for the award with fellow Briton Hugh Grant, who is nominated for his role in comedy Florence Foster Jenkins.

Hugh’s co-star Meryl Streep, who recently became the first star to be nominated for 20 Oscars, is up for the SAG award for best actress.

Other British nominees include Emily Blunt, who earned a best actress nod for her starring role in psychological thriller The Girl On The Train.

Emily Blunt starred in The Girl On The Train (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, Rogue One star Riz Ahmed is up for best actor in a television movie or limited series for his performance in crime drama The Night Of.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are nominated for acting awards for their performances in La La Land but the film missed out on a nod for best performance by a film cast.

Instead, Captain Fantastic, Fences, Hidden Figures, Manchester By The Sea and Moonlight will compete for the award.

Ryan will compete for the best actor award with Oscars favourite Casey Affleck, who is recognised for his performance in Manchester By The Sea. Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic) and Denzel Washington (Fences) are also nominated in the category.

La La Land stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (Matt Crossick/PA)

Emily, Emma and Meryl will battle for the best actress award with Amy Adams and Natalie Portman, who were recognised for Arrival and Jackie respectively.

The casts of Downton Abbey, The Crown, Game Of Thrones, Stranger Things and Westworld will compete for best ensemble in a TV drama series.

Actress Lily Tomlin will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award at the ceremony, which takes place at the Shrine Auditorium at 5pm local time (1am Monday GMT).