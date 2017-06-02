Andrew Garfield dressed in drag and lip syncing to Whitney Houston is all you need to see today

It has been noted that Andrew Garfield has been shying away from the limelight after his prestigious Oscar nomination earlier this year.

The actor is currently starring in the revival of Angels in America at the National Theater in London but has seemed to be giving the razzle dazzle of Hollywood a break for a while.

Well, until now.

The 33-year-old attended a London date of the Werq the World tour this week, which features a range of queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

During the show, host Michelle Visage pulled Garfield up on stage as part of a segment called, ‘Wig in a Box’. This is where members of the audience are called up to don wigs representing iconic divas. They are then tasked to lip-sync for their lives.

Garfield selected Whitney Houston's 'I'm Every Woman' and we’ve never seen anything more glorious.

I have never been more in love with #AndrewGarfield then I am right now! YAAAS @michellevisage #WerqTheWorld pic.twitter.com/mf6oCwqvSq — E D W A R D (@EdwardWJSmith) May 31, 2017

Slay Queen.

Louis Walsh attempted to do the same at the show’s Dublin stop last night but didn't quite have the same effect.