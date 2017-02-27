Andrew Garfield at Oscars: 'My mother would love me even if I was a murderer'

Andrew Garfield has said he had been trying not to cry for most of the day as he arrived for the Oscars ceremony.

The British-American star, who is nominated for best actor for Hacksaw Ridge, said he had attended the ceremony with his parents and his friend Ellie, who he had known for 15 years from drama school.

He told ABC: “We’ve been looking at each other trying not to cry all day.”

Andrew Garfield (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Andrew said his mother was “cool as a cucumber” about attending the Oscars.

He told E!: “She’s one of those perfect mothers that would love me if I was a murderer, and she would come visit me in jail, and she would bring me cookies, home baked, and she would not look at me any different.

“She might say I’m a bit disappointed in you for killing all those people.”