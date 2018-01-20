Andrew Brady gets close to Courtney Act after escaping CBB eviction

Celebrity Big Brother stars Andrew Brady and Courtney Act will keep fans guessing over the nature of their relationship on Saturday night’s show.

The pair are seen sneaking into the toilet after former The Apprentice contestant Brady survived eviction in a preview clip released by Channel 5.

Brady avoided departure alongside Ann Widdecombe and John Barnes as journalist Rachel Johnson and ex-police officer Maggie Oliver became the second and third housemates to be evicted on Friday evening.

"There's a lot more fun to be had" @courtneyact talks to @itsandrewbrady about the public saving him, but what did they get up to in the toilet? 😳 #CBB pic.twitter.com/HNIwkmUCWd — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 20, 2018

Courtney, the drag queen alter ego of reality TV star Shane Jenek, follows Brady into the toilet who is heard saying: “Shh, don’t say anything”.

“Don’t get f****** lipstick on me,” Brady continued before adding: “push it in”.

As they leave the bathroom moments later, Courtney said: “That was probably a lot more suspect than it looked,” while Brady joked: “Yeah I know, my dick’s hurting after that.”

The duo, who have grown close since entering the Big Brother house, then discussed the latest eviction with Courtney admitting to fearing for Brady’s survival.

The Rupaul’s Drag Race star told Brady: “Initially I was like Andrew won’t go there’s no possibility of that and then I was looking when Dapper (Laughs – comedian Daniel O’Reilly), and Maggie (Oliver) is such a favourite, like it could be like and I just didn’t know and it is possible that he is going.”

Even last night I’m like well Andrew’s going tomorrow and then I’m like ‘Oh, could be going’.”

“But I’m glad that you’re not, there’s still more fun to be had,” Courtney adds.