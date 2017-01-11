And the winner is... George Lucas museum site gets home in Los Angeles

Star Wars creator George Lucas and his team have chosen Los Angeles over San Francisco as the home of a museum that will showcase his work.

George Lucas museum location has been revealed (Martin Rickett PA Archive/PA Images)

After what organisers called an extremely difficult decision, they have announced that the museum will be built in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, where it will sit alongside other more traditional museums.

The director has been trying to build the museum, called The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, for nearly a decade, and is financing the project by himself.

George Lucas and director Steven Spielberg (PA Archive)

The project became the subject of a rivalry between the two cities, with San Francisco offering Treasure Island in the middle of the bay as a home.