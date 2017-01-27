And the UK's entry for Eurovision 2017 will be... Lucie Jones!

Former X Factor hopeful Lucie Jones has been named as Britain’s entry to this year’s Eurovision song contest.

The victory marked a special moment for the singer as she beat Danyl Johnson, who made it to the semi-final of the ITV music contest in 2009.

She won the slot with a rendition of her song Never Give Up On You during a live voting programme on BBC Two on Friday night.

Danyl and Lucie sing together for a festive charity event in 2009 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Eurovision: You Decide saw six former X Factor contestants battle it out for the coveted gig, before the decision was handed to a professional jury and a public vote.

Taking the stage at London’s Hammersmith Apollo in an elegant deep red gown, Lucie wowed the judges, including singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Strictly Come Dancing’s Bruno Tonioli.

She broke down in tears as presenter Mel Giedroyc revealed the result and said: “I can’t believe you picked me – thank you so much.”

Halfway through the evening, she posted on Twitter:

Absolutely LOVED performing tonight!!!! #NeverGiveUp love love love love LOVED it! #EurovisionYouDecide — Lucie Jones (@luciejones1) January 27, 2017

As well as pipping Danyl to the post, Lucie also beat Salena Mastroianni, Nate Simpson, Holly Brewer, and 16-year-old Olivia Garcia.

Lucie will return to the stage in May, when the Eurovision Song Contest final takes place in Kiev, Ukraine.

Following last year’s vote to leave the European Union, there were fears the UK would no longer be able to take part in Eurovision, but being a member of the EU is not a necessity for the contest.