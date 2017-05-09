An Idris Elba casting call was cancelled because too many people turned up

Back to Showbiz Home

An open casting for a new film directed by Idris Elba had to be cancelled after too many people turned up.

A post shared by 7dub (@7dub) on

An advert for "paid extras" had asked people to arrive at a community centre in north London to find out more about the project.

Pictures posted on social media show huge crowds trying to get in.

The Luther star then put out his own video saying he'd been asked to "shut it down" because of the number of people there.

*UPDATE*** THE OPEN CASTING.

A post shared by 7dub (@7dub) on

KEYWORDS: Idris Elba, film, TV, showbiz, casting, London

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz