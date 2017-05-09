An Idris Elba casting call was cancelled because too many people turned up

An open casting for a new film directed by Idris Elba had to be cancelled after too many people turned up.

An advert for "paid extras" had asked people to arrive at a community centre in north London to find out more about the project.

Pictures posted on social media show huge crowds trying to get in.

Yea the #idriselba casting was actually packed out 😭 most people got turfed cos too many people turned up pic.twitter.com/5uvxxWZAcm — relax your navs (@Francisimz) May 8, 2017

White people out here losing their minds, they've never seen so many black people in their lives 😂 #idriselba #idriselbacasting pic.twitter.com/7H3bPD7xvB — Jaxx Nelson (@JaxxNelson) May 8, 2017

The Luther star then put out his own video saying he'd been asked to "shut it down" because of the number of people there.