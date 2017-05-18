An Aussie power couple join Graham Norton's couch of guests tomorrow night

Graham Norton has a packed couch again this week, and it will certainly not be one to miss!

Joining Graham on the couch this week will be Aussie power couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Kidman will be on to promote her new period drama 'The Beguiled'.

Along with Nicole and Keith, Graham Norton Show first timers Alan Cumming and Sheryl Crow will be stopping by to say hello, as well as comedian and author David Walliams, who will be chatting about his new book 'The World's Worst Children 2'.

Last but not least, Salma Hayek, star of dark comedy 'Beatriz at Dinner', will be on the couch to talk about her latest movie role.

A stellar line-up to say the least!