Amy Schumer to make Broadway debut in Steve Martin comedy

Amy Schumer is set to make her Broadway debut in a production penned by Hollywood actor and writer Steve Martin.

The actress and comedian said she “can’t believe” she will star in Martin’s four-person comedy Meteor Shower at the Booth Theatre.

I got to do a Steve Martin play in college and have loved him since I saw him as the waiter in the muppet movie. He is my friend and I just love him and can't believe I get to be in his play on BROADWAY!!! A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

She wrote on Instagram: “I got to do a Steve Martin play in college and have loved him since I saw him as the waiter in the muppet movie.

“He is my friend and I just love him and can’t believe I get to be in his play on BROADWAY!!!”

The production is about two couples who get together to observe the celestial event that inspires the title.

Schumer will be joined by Keegan-Michael Key, Laura Benanti and Alan Tudyk.

#SteveMartin wrote a hilarious play @MeteorShowerBwy and I get to do it with @keeganmic @laurabenanti @alantudyk Tix available in the link in my bio! A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Meteor Shower made its debut at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego last year.

It opens on Broadway in November.