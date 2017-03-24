Amy Schumer drops out of Barbie movie
Amy Schumer has said she is “bummed” she will no longer star in a live-action Barbie film.
The US comedienne was expected to play the lead role in the big screen adaptation of the famous toy, which is due to start filming this summer.
But in a statement to Variety, Amy said: “Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts.
“The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners.
“I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”
In December, Amy responded to social media “fat shamers” who questioned whether she was an appropriate choice to play Barbie.
In a post on Instagram, the 35-year-old wrote that she was “honoured” to be considered to play “an important and evolving role”, alongside a photo of herself in a swimsuit.
She added: “I am proud to lead by example. I say if I’m beautiful, I say if I’m strong. You will not determine my story. I will.”
Very very honored to be nominated for 2 Grammys and to be considered to play an important and evolving icon. Is it fat shaming if you know you're not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don't think so. I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love. Where's the shame? It's not there. It's an illusion. When I look in the mirror I know who I am. Im a great friend, sister, daughter and girlfriend. I'm a badass comic headlining arenas all over the world and making tv and movies and writing books where I lay it all out there and I'm fearless like you can be. Thanks to everyone for the kind words and support and again my deepest sympathy goes out to the trolls who are in more pain than we will ever understand. I want to thank them for making it so evident that I am a great choice. It's that kind of response that let's you know something's wrong with our culture and we all need to work together to change it. Anyone who has ever been bullied or felt bad about yourself I am out there fighting for you, for us. And I want you to fight for yourself too! We need to laugh at the haters and sympathize with them. They can scream as loud as they want. We can't hear them because we are getting shit done. I am proud to lead by example. "I say if I'm beautiful, I say if I'm strong. You will not determine my story. I will" #thegirlwiththelowerbacktattoo
Amy will next appear with actress Goldie Hawn in the comedy Snatched, which will be released in May.
She is also expected to begin filming the comedy drama She Came To Me, with Nicole Kidman and Steve Carell later this year.
A Sony spokesman told Variety: “We respect and support Amy’s decision.
“We look forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and film-makers soon.”
Barbie is due to be released in June 2018.
