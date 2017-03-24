Amy Schumer drops out of Barbie movie

Amy Schumer has said she is “bummed” she will no longer star in a live-action Barbie film.

The US comedienne was expected to play the lead role in the big screen adaptation of the famous toy, which is due to start filming this summer.

But in a statement to Variety, Amy said: “Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts.

“The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners.

Amy Schumer (Ian West/PA)

“I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

In December, Amy responded to social media “fat shamers” who questioned whether she was an appropriate choice to play Barbie.

In a post on Instagram, the 35-year-old wrote that she was “honoured” to be considered to play “an important and evolving role”, alongside a photo of herself in a swimsuit.

She added: “I am proud to lead by example. I say if I’m beautiful, I say if I’m strong. You will not determine my story. I will.”

Amy will next appear with actress Goldie Hawn in the comedy Snatched, which will be released in May.

She is also expected to begin filming the comedy drama She Came To Me, with Nicole Kidman and Steve Carell later this year.

A Sony spokesman told Variety: “We respect and support Amy’s decision.

“We look forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and film-makers soon.”

Barbie is due to be released in June 2018.