Amy Childs named Mum of the Year

Amy Childs has been named celebrity Mum of the Year.

The businesswoman and former TOWIE star welcomed baby Polly in April this year.

Since then she has built up a parenting advice TV channel and has been baby blogging.

Amy says she can't believe she's won.

She said: "Mum is amazing, she brought me and my brother Billy up and we've had the best life.

"I look at my Mum and think that is the Mum I want to be to Poly, definitely."