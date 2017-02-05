Amy Adams accepted Oscars snub 'with grace', says Arrival director
The director of Oscar-nominated film Arrival said Amy Adams has accepted her Academy Awards snub with “grace”.
Denis Villeneuve said he was “disappointed” for Amy – who plays a linguistics expert in the sci-fi drama – after she failed to earn an Oscar nomination despite the film receiving eight nods.
Speaking at the Directors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Denis told the Press Association: “I thought Amy Adams would be nominated. For me it was a given.
“It was the only one I was ready to bet everything on.
“I was very disappointed she didn’t get a nomination but the rest was just Christmas.
“Honestly, all my crew and I made a strong movie. We know we are bringing good competition.”
Asked if Amy was disappointed to miss out on an Oscar nomination, Denis replied: “Yes, yes, yes but she took the news with grace.
“She’s the most generous and humble artist I know and she was just deeply happy for the movie.”
Denis, who is directing the upcoming Blade Runner sequel, said Arrival’s eight Oscar nominations – including one for best director for himself – felt like a “big victory”.
He said: “Listen I won already. To get a nomination with a sci-fi movie like Arrival, for me is already a big victory.
“To have eight nominations was unexpected.”
The Oscars take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 26.
