Amir Khan flounders in first Bushtucker Trial

Amir Khan failed his first I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial after having to face his phobia – snakes.

The boxer screamed in terror and shouted “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” as he got a bit too close to one of the slithery creatures in the Critter-cal Rescue task.

Khan, 30, and campmate Georgia Toffolo were selected for the first Trial in a public vote.

As they discussed what it might entail, a worried Khan admitted: “It’s snakes and spiders I can’t deal with.”

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly explained that the scary challenge would take place in a giant termites nest, with one of the contestants locked in a chamber and the other celebrity rummaging in holes for keys to undo the door.

Success would mean another meal ticket for the camp.

Made In Chelsea star Toffolo, 22, headed to the chamber and, as the klaxon sounded, hundreds of crickets and cockroaches started to land on her.

Khan braved maggots and cockroaches as he searched for keys, but a nip on the hand from a mud crab was almost his undoing.

“I’ve not screamed this much in my life,” he confessed.

When Khan shoved his hand into the next hole, he was horrified to encounter a snake.

He tried to grab the key but, to his horror, ended up pulling out the creature itself.

Panicking, he crawled back down the tunnel shouting: “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”

He said afterwards: “This was my first Trial, I thought you’d take it easy on me, I’m scared of snakes.”

“You really haven’t seen the show before have you?” said Donnelly.

McPartlin laughed: “We don’t take it easy on you.”

Khan said: “I feel bad for the team because I really wanted to get some meal tickets but I just had to give up, it got so hard.”

Georgia Toffolo (ITV)

As well as Khan and Toffolo, the line-up of hopefuls this year includes Boris Johnson’s father Stanley, Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine and Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas, along with comedian Shappi Khorsandi.

They are joined by Saturdays singer Vanessa White and YouTube personality Jack Maynard.

From the sports world, ex-footballer Dennis Wise and Rebekah Vardy, wife of England footballer Jamie, are also taking part.

:: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.