American talk show host Wendy Williams pays tribute to Martyn Hett

American talk show host Wendy Williams has paid tribute to Manchester terror victim Martyn Hett during her TV show.

PR manager Hett, 29, was one of the 22 people killed when a device exploded in the minutes after Ariana Grande’s concert ended at the Manchester Arena on May 22.

Williams said Hett had planned to be in the audience of her show during a trip to the US, so she was leaving a chair empty in his honour.

Fighting back tears, she said: “My cameramen are so shady but they’re also really good at panning the audience and I know that you guys notice a lot, you see people with crowns on, that means the people are celebrating birthdays. If you see people with sparkles on that’s because they know this is a safe place to let your freak flag fly.

“But one of the things you might have… One of the things you may have noticed today is that there’s an empty chair. It’s there for a reason, you remember the Manchester bombing from last week, there were 22 innocent people killed, one of those people was a 29-year-old Wendy watcher by the name of Martyn Hett.

“Martyn, oh my god, this is so crazy, he was supposed to be in Wendy audience yesterday and today.

“He saved for two years to have a fabulous time in New York and come to our show.

“He called it a trip of a lifetime on his social media and um he was really popular on Twitter, and he had his own pop culture website and he’s remembered as a man who loved life, like all my people, who loved life with passion, courage and laughter.

“I spoke to his best girlfriend over in London and told her that I was doing this and she was floored like, ‘Oh my gosh, he would love this’ and so on and so forth, so Martyn in honour of you, we’re keeping that chair open.

“And our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.”

Williams posted the clip on her Twitter page with the message: “Rest in peace, @martynhett.”

Hett’s friends have created a t-shirt in his memory, with the proceeds going to his family or a charity or project of their choosing.

Designer and shop owner Philip Normal has set up a Gofundme page for the t-shirt campaign.

“Through this t-shirt we would like to create something positive in the face of such tragic events.”