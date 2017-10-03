American singer Tom Petty dies aged 66 following cardiac arrest

US singer Tom Petty died at the age of 66 after he suffered a cardiac arrest and could not be revived, his family said.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform on the Big Top stage at the Isle of Wight Festival (PA)

Tony Dimitriades, manager of Tom Petty And the Heartbreakers, posted the statement on the singer’s official Twitter page, adding that he died peacefully surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.

Tom Petty, of the band Tom Petty and the Heart Breakers, speaks after being inducted at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

His worldwide sales topped 80 million records and the band recently finished a 40th anniversary tour at the Hollywood Bowl.

News of the star’s death had been circulating prior to the statement.

Confusion arose when CBS published Petty’s obituary after tweeting that the LAPD had confirmed his death.

The LAPD issued a statement saying it had no information on Petty’s condition and that “initial information was inadvertently provided to some media sources”.

Tom Petty and wife arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles.

Petty posted a statement on his official website at the time saying “all my years of songwriting have shown me these things can happen. Most times you catch it before it gets out the studio door but in this case it got by”.

The Learning To Fly singer and Smith settled the matter and Petty and his co-writer, Jeff Lynne, were credited on Smith’s song.

He ended his statement saying: “I wish Sam all the best for his ongoing career. Peace and love to all.”

Petty’s official website, tompetty.com, was updated with a black and white photograph of the singer featuring the words 1950-2017 and underneath that #RIPTOMPETTY, following his death.