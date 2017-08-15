Amber Heard taunts politician who threatened to kill her dogs

Amber Heard has enjoyed a moment of revenge after learning the Australian politician who threatened to destroy her dogs over biosecurity laws may have to resign from office because he holds dual citizenship.

The American actress taunted deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce on Twitter after it emerged he is a New Zealand citizen and may not have been eligible to stand for parliament in Australia.

It was Joyce who made Heard and her then-husband Johnny Depp record a now infamous video apologising for bringing their Yorkshire terriers Pistol and Boo into Australia illegally.

He threatened to have the dogs put down if they did not “bugger off back to the United States”.

Heard wrote: “When @Barnaby_Joyce said ‘no one is above the law’ I didn’t realize he meant New Zealand law.”

She added: “To comfort Mr. Joyce in his hour need, I have sent him a box of New Zealand’s finest kiwi fruit (assuming this passes his biosecurity laws).”

Heard pleaded guilty to falsifying an immigration document to conceal the dogs in a private jet in 2014.

She avoided jail under a deal that included appearing in the awkward video warning against others breaking Australia’s strict quarantine laws.