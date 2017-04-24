Amber Heard shares 'cheeky' Instagram picture with billionaire Elon Musk

Actress Amber Heard has sparked rumours she is dating billionaire Elon Musk.

The Danish Girl star, who endured a high-profile divorce from Johnny Depp last year, shared a photograph of herself and the Tesla Motors founder on Instagram.

Elon is sporting a lipstick mark on his cheek and Heard captioned the image “cheeky”.

Elon, who recently split from British actress Talulah Riley, shared a similar photo on Instagram, writing: “Having moo moo at Moo Moo Gold Coast with @AmberHeard, @CreepyPuppet and @CowanFilms.”

Amber met Johnny on the set of 2011 film The Rum Diary and the couple married in February 2015.

They divorced last year amid claims of domestic abuse.

Johnny vehemently denied he had been “verbally and physically abusive” for the entirety of their four-year relationship.

The former couple later issued a joint statement saying there was “never any intent of physical or emotional harm”.