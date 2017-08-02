‘Amazing’ send-off for Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: The Last Jedi – John Boyega
John Boyega has said the upcoming Star Wars film sends off Carrie Fisher in an “amazing way”.
The Peckham-born actor, who plays Finn in the franchise, said he shares “many scenes” in Star Wars: The Last Jedi with the late actress’s character Princess Leia.
“It sends her off in a very amazing way,” the 25-year-old told US broadcaster ABC.
“She is still kept alive in this franchise and that’s the beauty of it – she lives forever in a sense.”
He said he was in Nigeria with family when he found out that she had died on December 27.
“It was a strange, strange feeling. I felt like everybody in the cast and obviously around the world went silent for a bit,” he said.
Fisher died four days after being taken ill during a flight to Los Angeles from the UK where she had been filming.
A Los Angeles coroner was unable to determine her cause of death but said she had heroin, cocaine and MDMA in her system at the time.
:: Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on December 14.
