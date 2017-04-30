Amanda Holden whacks Golden Buzzer for hilarious Daliso on BGT

It was Amanda Holden’s turn to push the coveted Golden Buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent as her prayers for a stand-up comedian were finally answered.

Malawian comic Daliso Chaponda reduced the judges to tears of laughter with his witty quips about single life, working as a cleaner, and what the UK financial “crisis” looks like from a third world perspective.

He appeared on Saturday night’s episode of the ITV talent show after Amanda told how she would love to see a comedian take this year’s crown.

Daliso had the whole room in stitches (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/PA)

Taking to the stage herself to give him a hug, she said: “You were self-deprecating, funny, relevant… you have a golden future.”

Co-judge Simon Cowell added: “We make shows like this to find people like you.”

The Golden Buzzer sends Chaponda directly to the competition’s live semi-final, an honour so far earned by week one’s teen singer Sarah Ikumu and last week’s female dance troupe Just Us.

But the show’s third round of auditions also proved a landmark moment for Irish hopeful Ryan Tracey, who smashed an official world record onstage.

Everybody was on the edge of their seats as Ryan took on his big balloon challenge (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/PA)

He managed to make five balloon animals while blindfolded in just over a minute, beating the previous record-holder by barely two seconds.

He received four yeses from the judges for his troubles, after an official Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed he had smashed his target.

It was a successful evening for the Northern Irish contingent in general as school kids St Patrick’s Junior Choir stunned the room with their performance of Somewhere Only We Know, just hours after flying into the country.

The young singers stunned the audience (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/PA)

Other singers to win a full hand of yeses from the judges included girl group The Miss Treats, featuring former X Factor contestant Jeanette.

The foursome were given the highest possible praise from Cowell for their all-singing, all-dancing version of Salt ‘N’ Pepa’s hit Whatta Man, as he told them: “Of all the girl groups we’ve seen, I think you could be the best one we’ve had.”

Britain’s Got Talent will continue on ITV at the same time next weekend, as a fresh round of hopefuls compete for a slot to perform at The Royal Variety Performance.