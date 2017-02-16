Amanda Holden returns to TV acting in The Worst Witch

A first look at Amanda Holden making her return to TV acting in the newly revamped version of children’s show The Worst Witch has been revealed, showing her as the charismatic school headmistress Miss Pentangle.

In recent years, Amanda, 45, has become more prominent as a Britain’s Got Talent judge and TV presenter.

But her forthcoming part in the CBBC series will see her return in a dramatic capacity on the small screen, seven years after she last appeared in a televised acting role in 2009 sitcom Big Top.

The former Cutting It and Wild At Heart star has continued to make regular appearances in stage productions, including the West End’s Shrek The Musical and the recent revival of Stepping Out.

Amanda will appear in one episode of The Worst Witch as the headmistress of Miss Pentangle’s Academy for Witches, who visits Miss Cackle’s Academy for a spelling bee.

In a clip shared by the BBC, she is seen approaching leading character Mildred Hubble, played by Game Of Thrones star Bella Ramsey, while discussing the competition and giving her a doughnut, which she later eats herself.

Amanda Holden (Joe Giddens /PA)

The CBBC’s revived Worst Witch is the fifth on-screen adaptation of the popular Jill Murphy novels, including the popular ITV series which ran from 1998 to 2001 and saw Oscar-nominated actress Felicity Jones as young witch Ethel Hallow.

The Worst Witch was also made into a TV movie in 1986, starring Diana Rigg as strict form mistress Miss Hardbroom, and Tim Curry as The Grand Wizard.

Amanda will appear in The Worst Witch on March 8 at 4.30pm on CBBC.