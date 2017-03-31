Amanda Brunker sick of sharing TV screen with Neil Prendeville

Amanda Brunker is declaring an end to her TV partnership with Neil Prendeville.

The duo have shared a couch on The Today Show for the past two years, but Brunker says next Tuesday may be their last time together on air.

“I’m breaking up with my husband – my TV husband, that is. Maybe just for the summer, but maybe it’s for good,” she wrote in the Herald.

“Our on-screen arguing peaked on this week’s show, and I’m not sure RTE bosses will let the constant squabbling continue.”

Brunker says she “snapped” this week after a discussion around the old penalty points scandal and the Daily Mail’s ‘Legs-it’ front page.

“Sadly, his ability to let women talk is not so great.

“He regularly barks over myself and host Maura Derrane, and on Tuesday he did the same with guest host Nuala Carey.

“Neil’s behaviour, whether intentional or otherwise, was the perfect example of what women encounter every day – mansplaining.

“It’s a term that only hit the Oxford English Dictionary in 2014, but it has actually been around forever.

“Since Neil is an old-fashioned kind of guy, he’s a mansplain expert.

“As far as he was concerned, his words were the only ones that needed to be heard.

“Normally I let it slide, but on Tuesday I grew sick of him hogging our screen time.”