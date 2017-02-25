Amal Clooney debuts her baby bump on the red carpet in Paris

The Cesar Awards – described as France’s answer to the Oscars – has launched in Paris, and it was Amal Clooney who stole the show as she highlighted her baby bump in a gorgeous white feathered gown.

In her first reported public appearance since announcing her pregnancy with twins, she stunned guests as she walked hand in hand with husband George at the ceremony in Salle Pleyel.

George and Amal (Francois Mori/AP/PA)

George, who won an honorary award at the event, also made a statement of his own – and it was about Donald Trump.

Responding to the US president’s comments earlier in the day that “Paris is no longer Paris” due to terrorism threats, the actor joked: “Yes, no one wants to go to Paris any more because it’s horrible here, apparently.

“Well, we have some things to work on in the United States … I think you guys have some of the same issues here, so good luck.”

Lily-Rose Depp arrived at the event in a revealing navy blue dress.

Lily-Rose Depp (Thibault Camus/AP/PA)

Award-winning French actress Isabelle Huppert glided down the carpet in a elegant green gown and red lipstick.

Isabelle (Francois Mori/AP/PA)

Model Jeanne Damas wore a simple but stylish dress in nude tones with a matching clutch bag.