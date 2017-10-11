Alyssa Milano: My silence due to friendship with Weinstein’s wife

Charmed star Alyssa Milano has said she is “sickened and angered” by the “scandal” involving Harvey Weinstein, and added she initially remained silent because of her friendship with his wife.

Weinstein has been accused by several women in the movie industry, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, of sexual harassment.

In a post written on Monday, as the furore surrounding the Hollywood producer intensified, Milano said she was happy that a number of women had begun to speak out against him because “it has opened up a dialogue around the continued sexual harassment, objectification and degradation of women”.

(From left) Isaac Mizrahi, Alyssa Milano, Zanna Roberts Rassi and Georgina Chapman (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Milano, 44, took aim at Hollywood “sexism” in the piece, shared on her website Patriot Not Partisan, and spoke of her friendship with Weinstein’s wife Georgia Chapman, who has since announced she is leaving him.

Milano said: “I’ve been asked a number of times to comment on the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

“While I am sickened and angered over the disturbing accusations of Weinstein’s sexual predation and abuse of power, I’m happy – ecstatic even – that it has opened up a dialogue around the continued sexual harassment, objectification and degradation of women.”

She said she stands beside the women who have made allegations against him – one of whom is her former Charmed co-star Rose McGowan – and said she stands “in awe of you and appreciate you and your fortitude”.

Milano criticised the “feminised” use of the term actress, rather than actor, to describe females in her profession and said: “Sexual harassment and sexism in the industry did not change with the title change.”

MY COMMENT ON THE HARVEY WEINSTEIN SCANDAL https://t.co/4vZqq4GrC0 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 9, 2017

She said that women in every profession are “continuously mistreated” and it is a “sick culture”.

Milano continued: “Even with these strong feelings – not just about Weinstein but about workplace sexism in general – this statement is complicated for me for personal reasons.

“Harvey has a wife, who I have had the privilege of working with for the last five years on Project Runway All Stars.

“Georgina Chapman is my friend. She is one of the most special humans I have ever met. Harvey and Georgina also have two very young children who my children have known their entire lives.”

Milano said it is because of her “love” for Chapman and her two children that she has not publicly commented until now.

“Please don’t confuse my silence for anything other than respect for a dear friend and her beautiful children,” she said.

Weinstein has denied allegations of rape (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“And please know that I fight for women’s rights every day.

“I am constantly part of this conversation even if I don’t publicly comment on specific scandals. Sexual harassment and assault in the workplace are not just about Harvey Weinstein.

“We must change things in general. We must do better for women everywhere.”

Weinstein, who has been dismissed from the movie company he co-founded, has rejected many of the allegations and has issued a vehement denial over three allegations of rape which emerged on Tuesday.