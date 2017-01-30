All the winners from the SAG Awards
Movie Hidden Figures and Netflix series Stranger Things took home the two big prizes at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Here is a list of all the winners.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Hidden Figures
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Denzel Washington (Fences)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Emma Stone (La La Land)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Claire Foy (The Crown)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: John Lithgow (The Crown)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Bryan Cranston (All The Way)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Sarah Paulson (The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Viola Davis (Fences)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Orange Is The New Black
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: William H. Macy (Shameless)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Hacksaw Ridge
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: Game Of Thrones
