All the winners from the SAG Awards

Movie Hidden Figures and Netflix series Stranger Things took home the two big prizes at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Here is a list of all the winners.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Hidden Figures

Taraji P. Henson (right) embraces co-star Janelle Monae (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Denzel Washington (Fences)

Denzel Washington (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Emma Stone (La La Land)

Emma Stone (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: Stranger Things

Stranger Things (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Claire Foy (The Crown)

Claire Foy (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: John Lithgow (The Crown)

John Lithgow (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Bryan Cranston (All The Way)

Bryan Cranston (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Sarah Paulson (The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story)

Sarah Paulson (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Mahershala Ali (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Viola Davis (Fences)

Viola Davis (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Orange Is The New Black

The cast of Orange Is The New Black (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: William H. Macy (Shameless)

William H. Macy (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Hacksaw Ridge

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: Game Of Thrones