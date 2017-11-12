All the winners from Sunday night’s MTV Europe Music Awards in London
Shawn Mendes was the big winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards in London while Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Coldplay were also among those taking home prizes.
Here are all the winners of this year’s EMAs.
:: Best song – Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
:: Best artist – Shawn Mendes
:: Best look – Zayn Malik
:: Best new – Dua Lipa
:: Best pop – Camila Cabello
.@Camila_Cabello brought Havana to London and we're glad she did. #AussieHair pic.twitter.com/9srsns2aaK— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 12, 2017
:: Best video – Kendrick Lamar – Humble
Congrats @kendricklamar on your Best Video win! You're missed tonight! pic.twitter.com/gTa30qDJKa— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 12, 2017
:: Best live – Ed Sheeran
:: Best electronic – David Guetta
:: Best rock – Coldplay
:: Best hip-hop – Eminem
:: Best alternative – 30 Seconds To Mars
The Best Alternative award goes to @30SECONDSTOMARS pic.twitter.com/61L1HuQpOP— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 12, 2017
:: Biggest fans – Shawn Mendes
A second win tonight for @ShawnMendes! Best Song for "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back"— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 12, 2017
:: Best push – Hailee Steinfeld
:: Best world stage – The Chainsmokers
