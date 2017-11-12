All the winners from Sunday night’s MTV Europe Music Awards in London

Shawn Mendes was the big winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards in London while Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Coldplay were also among those taking home prizes.

Here are all the winners of this year’s EMAs.

:: Best song – Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

:: Best artist – Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes (Joel Ryan/AP)

:: Best look – Zayn Malik

:: Best new – Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa (PA)

:: Best pop – Camila Cabello

:: Best video – Kendrick Lamar – Humble

:: Best live – Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran (PA/Yui Mok)

:: Best electronic – David Guetta

:: Best rock – Coldplay

:: Best hip-hop – Eminem

Eminem performs at the EMAs (PA)

:: Best alternative – 30 Seconds To Mars

:: Biggest fans – Shawn Mendes

:: Best push – Hailee Steinfeld

:: Best world stage – The Chainsmokers


