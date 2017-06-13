All the fun has gone from EastEnders, Big Mo actress Laila Morse says

One of EastEnders’ former stars has said she thinks all the fun has gone from the soap, leaving it dull and dreary.

Laila Morse, who was loved by fans for her portrayal of dodgy dealer Big Mo, admitted she felt disappointed at the turn the BBC One series had taken since the arrival of new boss Sean O’Connor in June 2016.

She told The Sun: “I still watch ­EastEnders but it feels like all the fun has gone. It used to make people laugh.

Laila Morse is unimpressed with the recent changes at EastEnders (Ian West/PA)

“It’s not like that ­any more, it’s just not got the kick in it that it used to have.”

Viewers have complained of boring storylines and were unimpressed by January’s bus crash, which lacked any of the usual consequences of a soap disaster, with only the unknown driver killed.

They were left equally cold by the axing of sisters Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell (Samantha Womack and Rita Simons) at New Year and Rita later complained none of the characters were mourning her Walford alter ego.

Laila as Big Mo when she joined EastEnders (BBC)

Sean replaced Dominic Treadwell-Collins as executive producer but Laila has not worked with the new showrunner as she was quietly written out of Albert Square in January 2016.

Laila said she had not officially been given notice from the soap and was still waiting for a leaving celebration after 15 years in the job.

She said: “People come up to me in the street every day and ask why I’m not in EastEnders any more as Big Mo used to make people laugh.

Laila with her former soap co-stars Letitia Dean and the late Wendy Richard (Fiona Hanson/PA)

“All of a sudden my character disappeared and I wasn’t in it any more, but I’ve never officially left the show – I’ve never had a ­leaving party or a present.”

She added: “I hope Big Mo comes back.

“I like all the cast, they’re lovely people, so it would be good to film with them again.”