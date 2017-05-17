All the fashion we can't wait to see on the Cannes red carpet

The red carpet on the Promenade de la Croisette will double up as a catwalk during the Cannes Film Festival, as stars sport some of the most lavish couture available.

The 70th year of the festival will bring scores of Hollywood stars, models and musicians to the south of France, where the fashion is as important as the films.

Stars likely to make an impression include Nicole Kidman, who has four projects at the festival, Kristen Stewart, who makes her directorial debut with her short film Come Swim, and Jessica Chastain, who is a member of the jury.

Uma Thurman is also likely to impress in the style stakes as she takes the helm as President of Un Certain Regard, a parallel competition focusing on indie cinema.

Last year, jury member Kirsten Dunst and pregnant Blake Lively, who was promoting Woody Allen’s film Cafe Society, scored points with fashion-watchers for their string of stunning gowns, while Bella Hadid had jaws dropping with her barely there Alexandre Vauthier red frock.

Away from Palais des Festivals et des Congres, hot-ticket parties also draw an A-list crowd.

The American Foundation for AIDS Research (AmFAR) gala, held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, in nearby Antibes, is the biggest night of Cannes’ social calendar and is known for its extravagant auction.

Chopard will also host a glamorous party, where Rihanna will make her debut on the Cannes circuit as she unveils her new jewellery collaboration, and the Magnum beach party is likely to bring Cara Delevingne to the French Riviera after she was unveiled as the new face of the ice cream brand’s collaboration with Moschino.