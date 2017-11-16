All I want for Christmas is flu: Mariah Carey cancels start of festive tour

Mariah Carey has said it is “bleak” that she has been forced to cancel the first shows of her Christmas tour because of a respiratory infection.

The singer, whose hit All I Want For Christmas Is You is a festive staple, shared the news with fans on Twitter.

She wrote: “Lambs! Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I’ve received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu. Bleak!

“You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my Doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage.

“Until then, unfortunately I have to cancel the first several shows of my upcoming Christmas tour. I’m going to do all that I can so that I can see you soon!”

Carey was expected to kick off her tour in Canada on November 17 in Windsor, Ontario, but her website now shows her tour starting on November 27 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

She is still expected to perform in the UK at the Manchester Arena on December 10 and at the O2 in London on December 11, before wrapping up the festivities at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on December 22.