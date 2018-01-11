Alison Hammond: Oprah should replace Trump now

Television presenter Alison Hammond has said she wants US President Donald Trump to be kicked out of office and replaced with Oprah Winfrey.

The star of This Morning, 42, was hugely impressed with Winfrey’s rousing speech at the Golden Globes and thinks she would be the perfect person to lead America.

“I love her, she’s like an inspiration. I just think she’s wonderful,” she said.

“After her speech and everything, I think she should be president.

“I want them to kick him out and put her in straight away. That would be lovely.”

Oprah Winfrey at the Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Hammond said Winfrey is her dream interviewee and that she has planned what she would ask her if she ever had the opportunity.

She said: “I know it down to a tee. I know what my first question would be, I know what I would do with her… I know.

“I won’t give it away because it’s so special and I do really love her.”

She continued: “She’s just a wonderful person. It’s just a bonus that she’s black, like me, and she inspires me.

“I’ve got a real admiration for what she went through – she went through some real tough times and how she has turned it around.

“And she’s genuinely a warm person, which I think I’m very similar to her in a sense and that’s why I like her so much, because she just reminds me of myself.”

Hammond, who has been on This Morning for 16 years, also hinted that she might be set to follow in the talk show queen’s footsteps with her own programme.

“I’m never going to say never. I can see that happening now,” she said.

“So many people are asking for it, it’s got to the point where it’s bigger than me now – it might just happen! They actually do want to see more of Alison, which is lovely.

“So yeah we’re going to have to have talks with ITV, maybe, and see what we can do in the future. For now I have signed up for another year with This Morning and I’m really excited on what’s going to happen this year.”

To vote for This Morning in this year’s NTAs go to: https://www.nationaltvawards.com/vote

This Morning airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV.